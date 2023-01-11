Knaresborough Town Women stay top of the table following 12-goal rout of Bradford United Ladies

Grace Adams, left, netted a hat-trick as Knaresborough Town Women thrashed Bradford United Ladies. Picture: Caught Light Photography

The West Riding County Women’s League Division Four leaders chalked up an eighth consecutive victory to maintain the three-point gap between themselves and second-placed Bradford City Under-21s.

It took Mike Bligh’s team just three minutes to break the deadlock, Grace Adams setting up Hattie Robson to race clear and slot past the United goalkeeper.

Cass Lane then lobbed the home custodian to make it 2-0, before a 25th-minute corner was met by Lucy Taylor, who volleyed in a sweet finish.

On 37 minutes, a cross by Eva Jenkins was gathered by Jess Flynn and she rattled home an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box.

A fifth goal arrived just before half-time when Robson applied the finishing touch at the far post to an inviting left-wing cross.

Adams calmly netted number six early in the second period after Taylor’s strike came back off the woodwork, substitute Rachel Carmichael adding Boro’s seventh with a stunning shot from distance.

Lorna Wilkinson took the scoreline to 8-0 following a fine run and finish, then Taylor executed a clever chip to increase the away side’s advantage.

Town reached double figures when Jenkins went past a couple of defenders and coolly slid the ball home.

With 74 minutes on the clock, Adams cut in from the left and curled an exquisite shot into the top right-hand corner of the Bradford net for 11-0.