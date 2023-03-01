Knaresborough Town Women put twenty past local rivals Harrogate Railway Reserves

Action from Knaresborough Town Women's mauling of Harrogate Railway Reserves. Picture: Caught Light Photography

In doing so, Mike Bligh’s table-toppers extended their 100 percent start to their debut season and maintained their three-point lead over second-placed Bradford City Under-21s.

The Boro women got off to a flying start and were utterly ruthless during the opening stages of Sunday’s contest, four early goals leaving their hosts shell-shocked.

Strikes from Grace Adams, Cass Lane, Jess Flynn, Hattie Robson, and Lorna Wilkinson meant that Town went in at half-time 9-0 up – the same score they managed in the whole of the 90 minutes in the previous game against Railway at Manse Lane earlier in 2022/23.

That first-half onslaught saw the prolific Wilkinson reach the 30-goal milestone with a wonderful finish and more was to come after the interval.

A further 11 goals hit the back of the home net with Wilkinson leading the way with a personal haul of seven, while Adams finished up with five.

The scoring was completed by Lane (2), Robson (2) Flynn, Polly Asquith-Brown, Beth Padgett and Niamh King.

Unsurprisingly, given her contribution, Wilkinson was named Boro's player of the match.

Among the standout performers for Railway was keeper Keira Verity, who produced a number of outstanding saves to keep the score down before suffering an injury which saw her replaced by Gracie Russell, who usually plays outfield.