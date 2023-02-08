Action from Knaresborough Town Women's West Yorkshire County Women's League Division Four rout of Bradford United Ladies. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Mike Bligh’s team’s 100 percent start to their first-ever season ensures that they continue to top the table and remain three points clear of second-placed Bradford City Under-21s, despite having played a game less.

Knaresborough made an early breakthrough in Sunday’s contest, and in breathtaking fashion.

Emily Crispin’s shot found its way into the path of Grace Adams, who pirouetted as she controlled the ball, brought it down and slipped it past the United keeper for 1-0.

A second goal arrived when Beth Padget took a corner short to Adams, who crossed the ball into the box. Her delivery passed through a number of players until it was controlled by Jess Flynn and fired into the back of the net.

Bradford goalkeeper Mehjabeen Shabir pulled off a number of inspired saves, to keep the score at two, however Boro did eventually add a third when Eva Jenkin’s pass found Crispin, who finished well.

Number four arrived as Jenkins controlled and then dispatched a ball in from the right-hand side, then Crispin lifted an effort over Shabir from a narrow angle for 5-0.

Lorna Wilkinson’s fine strike put Boro six goals ahead before she notched for a second time following good work by Padget to round-off the first-half goal-scoring.

It took until the 66th minute for Town to score their eighth, a pass out to the right from Wilkinson finding Jenkins, who ran into the box and slotted the ball past Shabir.

Jenkins created the next, as her shot was pushed onto the wood-work by the over-worked Bradford custodian, the ball then dropping down just on the goal-line for Lydia Corner to force in.

Boro reached double figures when Wilkinson completed her hat-trick, running through one-on-one with Shabir and caressing her finish into the bottom right corner of the United net.

Crispin got the final goal of the game, capping a fantastic performance by completing her own treble late on, stretching to help the ball over the goal-line for 11-0.