Knaresborough Town Women knocked out of League Cup by higher-division Skipton Town Ladies
Knaresborough Town Women were knocked out of the West Riding County Women’s Football League’s League Cup by Skipton Town Ladies.
Mike Bligh’s team, who currently sit top of Division Four with a 100 percent record, went down 3-1 away from home, but gave a good account of themselves against a side who play their football three tiers higher in Division One.
Cass Lane went close to breaking the deadlock when she took aim with the home goalkeeper off her line, but her effort was narrowly off-target.
With Knaresborough on top, Eva Jenkins was next to threaten with an effort which flew wide.
Skipton grew into the contest with half-time approaching and Boro goalkeeper Saskia Welch was forced to make a good save to keep the visitors on terms.
But Welch was beaten just before the interval as the hosts edged ahead, then doubled their lead only two minutes after the resumption.
Lane almost pulled a goal back following a fine solo run straight from the re-start, though it wasn’t long before Skipton were threatening again, hitting the woodwork as they looked to put the game to bed.
Welch then pulled off a stunning double-save, however the home side’s third of the afternoon eventually arrived on 65 minutes as a strike from outside the box found its way into the back of the net.
Boro did not let their heads drop and kept fighting, almost pulling one back when Rachel Carmichael teed up Cass, who curled an effort over the top.
And they did reduce the deficit in the end, Carmichael’s perfectly-weighted pass from the right finding Lorna Wilkinson, who curled home an accomplished finish.