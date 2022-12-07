Action from Knaresborough Town Women's 3-1 loss on the road at Skipton Town Ladies. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Mike Bligh’s team, who currently sit top of Division Four with a 100 percent record, went down 3-1 away from home, but gave a good account of themselves against a side who play their football three tiers higher in Division One.

Cass Lane went close to breaking the deadlock when she took aim with the home goalkeeper off her line, but her effort was narrowly off-target.

With Knaresborough on top, Eva Jenkins was next to threaten with an effort which flew wide.

Skipton grew into the contest with half-time approaching and Boro goalkeeper Saskia Welch was forced to make a good save to keep the visitors on terms.

But Welch was beaten just before the interval as the hosts edged ahead, then doubled their lead only two minutes after the resumption.

Lane almost pulled a goal back following a fine solo run straight from the re-start, though it wasn’t long before Skipton were threatening again, hitting the woodwork as they looked to put the game to bed.

Welch then pulled off a stunning double-save, however the home side’s third of the afternoon eventually arrived on 65 minutes as a strike from outside the box found its way into the back of the net.

Boro did not let their heads drop and kept fighting, almost pulling one back when Rachel Carmichael teed up Cass, who curled an effort over the top.

