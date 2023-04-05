Knaresborough Town Women boss Mike Bligh 'immensely proud' of his title-winning side

Knaresborough Town Women are the 2022/23 West Riding County League Division Four champions. Pictures: Caught Light Photography

The Manse Lane outfit rounded off their first season in existence with a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over nearest rivals Bradford City Under-21s, a result which saw them make it 18 wins out of 18 for 2022/23.

Understandably thrilled having overseen a faultless West Riding County Women’s League Division Four campaign, the Boro boss had nothing but praise for his players.

"I’m immensely proud. The girls have worked hard all season,” Bligh said.

The Boro players celebrate after being crowned league champions courtesy of Sunday's 1-0 win at rivals Bradford City Under-21s.

"We had a squad at the beginning of the season and we thoroughly believed in that squad. They’ve earned the respect of their peers, of the coaches all around them.

"They turn up week in, week out with the right attitude and have maintained that all through the year, so credit to them, they have been a pleasure to work with.

"They’ve made it easy for us coaches. We have enjoyed it immensely. It’s a team effort, but the girls have carried out the instructions to the letter.

“It was testament to them on Sunday because they were tested [by Bradford]. It was a proper football test, they were asked all kinds of questions, but they just keep coming up with the answers.”

The only goal of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash arrived midway through the second period.

Polly Asquith-Brown received the ball on the left wing, closely marked by the home right-back. Having tricked her way past her opponent, the Boro attacker checked onto her right foot before delivering an inviting cross which was headed into her own net by an unfortunate Bantams defender.

Town had to withstand some significant pressure late on, but eventually made it through with their slender lead intact.

“This was probably the closest game we have had all season,” Boro assistant manager Austen Taylor reflected.

"For me, it was the toughest game we have had all season.

"Bradford were up for it from the word go, but credit to our girls, they got stuck in, they never gave up.

"We probably had the majority of the play in the first half, but Bradford kept coming and kept coming and we really had to dig in at the end.