Knaresborough Town winless in eight league matches following Beverley Town loss

Knaresborough Town forward Luke Stewart missed from the penalty spot, but converted the rebound. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

There was more frustration for Knaresborough Town as Saturday’s home defeat to Beverley Town left them winless in eight league matches.

Simon Parkes’ men went down 2-0 at Manse Lane at the weekend, with that loss meaning that they have now taken just five points from the last 24 on offer.

Boro made an encouraging start to 2025/26 and were challenging at the top end of the NCEL Premier Division table during the early weeks of the season.

But they now find themselves in 10th place and seven shy of a play-off berth having been outplayed by their high-flying visitors.

Town were unable to match Beverley, who sit third in the division, and the East Yorkshiremen ran out comfortable winners in the end.

On top from the start, they first threatened when Nathan Ofori fired over following Cameron Connelly’s run and cross.

Glen Sani then brought a save from Edd Hall in the Knaresborough goal before Beverley went ahead on the half-hour mark through Ofori, who headed home Adam Stockhill’s fine, left-wing centre.

Further chances were spurned by the Beverley forwards in the final minutes of the half as Samuel Opoku and Connelly shot wide and McCauley Snelgrove forced Hall into action once more.

In the 52nd minute, a through-ball was not dealt with by the Knaresborough defence and Stockhill ran through to round Hall and slot home the visitors’ second goal.

Sani cleared the cross-bar as Parkes’ troops struggled to contain their opponents and it was the 69th minute before Boro finally threatened themselves when Josh Hardcastle’s shot flew over the top.

Aaron White brought the first save from visiting custodian Leigh Overton with a headed effort, but apart from late strikes from Sam Leverett and Luke Stewart which were blocked, the Beverley defence had little to do and they held out for all three points with ease.

Knaresborough did at least get a taste of victory in midweek when they beat Thackley 4-2 in the second round of the NCEL League Cup.

Luke Stewart broke the deadlock on six minutes as he slammed home the rebound after seeing a penalty that he won himself saved by Joshua Prior.

Alex Washington levelled things up soon afterwards, though Boro retook the lead just before half-time courtesy of a Ben Gelder lob.

Luke Brooks netted a second equaliser for Thackley early in the second period, however Town were not to be denied and they went 3-2 up through Gelder, who nodded in a precise Sam Barker cross from the right.

With 71 minutes on the clock, Slater Barnes added number four, slamming home direct from a free-kick to wrap things up.

Knaresborough return to league action this Saturday when they visit Eccleshill United (3pm).