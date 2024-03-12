Knaresborough Town targeting strong finish after season of inconsistency
With seven games left to play and 21 points still up for grabs, a season that has featured numerous peaks and troughs, is far from finished for the Manse Lane outfit.
Currently eighth in the table and only five points outside the top five, a play-off push does not look completely beyond Boro, assuming they can find some consistency.
But even though they have now won three on the spin following a run of four consecutive defeats which was preceded by a 10-match unbeaten run, Town’s manager insists that his charges don’t need to concern themselves with the promotion picture.
“The reality is that we are not even talking about the play-offs anymore,” Parkes said.
“All we are looking to do is take it one game at a time, try to take as many points as we can, and see how high we can finish.
“We’ll see what other teams in and around us do and how they fare in the coming weeks, but we have put the play-offs to the back of our minds.
“Some consistency would be nice, but this league is so strong this season and there are no easy fixtures – literally anybody can beat anybody.
“We’ve got some really tough games coming up, but we know, and have shown, that we are capable of getting results against every team in this division.”
Boro’s 2-0 success over Frickley Athletic on Saturday followed on from recent victories against Eccleshill United and Barton Town, and Parkes felt that his side were good value for all three points.
“We were deserved winners once again,” he added.
“We looked comfortable during the first 45 especially. We were certainly the dominant team, creating six or seven really clear-cut chances.
“We should have put the game to bed and could easily have been four or five up by half-time.
“We probably got a bit too comfortable and obviously Frickley had nothing to lose in the second half, which meant that they came at us a lot more.
"But we were able to see it out and finish with a clean-sheet, which was pleasing.”