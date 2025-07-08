Knaresborough Town swoop for former Leeds United and Swansea City midfielder

Sam Leverett in action for Swansea City Under-23s.

Knaresborough Town have secured the services of former Leeds United and Swansea City midfielder Sam Leverett ahead of the upcoming 2025/25 season.

Having come through the Whites’ youth system, the 22-year-old was handed a professional contract by the Swans in the summer of 2021.

Having played regularly for the Championship heavyweights’ Under-23s side, whom he also captained, Leverett joined Farsley Celtic in National League North on a permanent deal in September 2023.

He began last season with Farsley, but spent the majority of the campaign with Bridlington Town, who play their football a division above Knaresborough in the second tier of the Northern Premier League.

A left-footer, Leverett is a creative, ball-playing central midfielder with a reputation for having a great range of passing.

He follows goalkeeper Ed Hall, right-back Josh Hardcastle, the versatile and vastly experienced Dan Thirkell, winger Slater Barnes, and forwards Jack Dyche and Ben Gelder into Manse Lane.

Boro, who finished 12th in the NCEL Premier Division last term and also reached the NCEL League Cup final, kick-off the new season at home to recently-promoted Horbury Town on July 26 (3pm).

They have been drawn at home to Bridlington in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, a tie which is scheduled to take place the following Saturday - August 2.

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, Simon Parkes and his men will travel to Marske United on August 23.

Boro got their pre-season campaign underway last week, losing out 4-0 away at Northern League outfit Northallerton Town.

They were then beaten 1-0 by North Shields on Saturday afternoon.

Up next is a trip to Ilkley Town, with fixtures against Blyth Town (h), Pontefract Collieries (h), Harrogate Railway (a) and South Leeds to follow later this month.