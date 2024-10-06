Knaresborough Town lost another game that they really ought to have won when they visited Silsden at the weekend. Picture: Graham Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town surrendered yet another winning position as they suffered a painful, last-gasp defeat at Silsden.

Just as was the case at Beverley Town last weekend, the Manse Lane outfit deservedly got themselves in front, only to then fail to see the game out, eventually losing out by a 3-2 score-line.

Saturday’s result means that Simon Parkes’ men have now dropped 13 points from winning positions this term, and now find themselves 18th in the NCEL Premier Division standings and above the relegation zone by virtue of having a better goal-difference than Winterton Rangers.

Boro moved ahead after half an hour when a move started down the right by Aaron Pilkington was then finished by him as he received Alex Ingham’s pass to fire a low drive into the corner of the home net.

Ingham almost made it 2-0 before half-time, hitting the post with a header from Dan McDaid’s free-kick and Silsden were able to level matters 12 minutes into the second period.

James Beaston’s attempted clearance cannoned against one of his team-mates and the ball then broke kindly for Ellis Hudson to fire past Tommy Brown.

Undeterred, Boro retook the lead on 80 minutes when Ben Parkes advanced into the home box and netted with a low effort.

But, Silsden hit back almost immediately through Kayle Price, with the same player stooping to head in a last-minute winner and decide the contest.

Town will be looking to bounce back and put valuable points on the board this Saturday when they entertain Eccleshill United (3pm).