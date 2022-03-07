Knaresborough Town suffer free-kick nightmare during heavy defeat to AFC Emley

Tom Dugdale in action during Knaresborough Town's home defeat to AFC Emley. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The first warning came as early as the ninth minute when Jamie Hassall had to dive low to save Joe Jagger’s set-piece strike from outside the box.

Michael Aquauh in the Emley goal then had to stretch to keep out a deflection from one of his own defenders before the visitors took a 21st-minute lead.

The ball was initially cleared but a cross back in from the left was helped into his own net by Sam Cook under pressure from an Emley forward.

Danny Edwards gets on the ball for Boro.

Play was then fairly even until the 44th minute when Charlie Smith headed home from a corner-kick to put the away side 2-0 up.

Things got worse in the 48th minute after Knaresborough conceded a free-kick some 20 yards from goal and Jagger fired a low shot just inside Hassall's left-hand upright.

Three minutes later, another free-kick was awarded a little further to the left of goal. This time, Jagger stepped over the ball and George Doyle curled home for 4-0.

Just before the hour-mark, Ewan Gregson's attempt was deflected wide at the other end and when the resulting corner was not cleared, Cook slammed in from close range to give his side some faint hope.

This was however short-lived as yet another free-kick was conceded just outside the home box and Jagger this time went the other way around the wall, but with the same result, making the final score 5-1.