Knaresborough Town striker Alex Ingham makes quite the impression on his full debut

Alex Ingham made quite the impression on his first start for Knaresborough Town, bagging a brace in Saturday’s 4-1 success at Bottesford.
By Rhys Howell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Alex Ingham netted a brace of goals against Bottesford at the weekend. Picture: Knaresborough Town AFC
Alex Ingham netted a brace of goals against Bottesford at the weekend. Picture: Knaresborough Town AFC

The young centre-forward has progressed from the club’s reserve side and made his full debut for the first team at the weekend.

Handed the number nine shirt and asked to lead the line, Ingham wasted little time announcing himself as he fired Boro into the lead with just nine minutes on the clock.

Seizing on a loose pass deep in home territory, he turned and advanced to the edge of the penalty area before rifling a fine right-footed effort inside the near post and into the top corner.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks
Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks
Bottesford got back on terms when converted a 20th-minute penalty, however Town were then awarded a spot-kick of their own, which Ben Parkes converted for 2-1 in the 36th minute.

Ingham bagged his second of the afternoon just before the hour-mark, reacting quickest after his initial effort came back off the cross-bar.

Sam Cook then wrapped things up with a 70th-minute header from Ewan Gregson’s free-kick.

"Both our teams are proud as punch for Alex making his step into the first team a special one,” Boro boss Simon Parkes said.

"It was especially rewarding seeing how proud his mum and dad were after the game.”

Saturday’s win was Knaresborough’s first in seven NCEL Premier Division matches and leaves them seventh in the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to Rossington Main.

