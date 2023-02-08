Knaresborough Town still well-placed as three-match winning run comes to an end

Jake Rose and his Knaresborough Town team-mates had won three NCEL Premier Division games on the bounce prior to Tuesday's home defeat to Goole. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Boro suffered a 3-0 home defeat to the struggling Vikings in midweek, missing out on the chance to go level on points with sixth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the NCEL Premier Division.

But, after consecutive victories over Frickley, Emley and Yorkshire Amateur consolidated their position in the top half of the table and left them in eighth place, the overall picture at Manse Lane remains a fairly healthy one at present.

"We're under no pressure at the moment, it's just about continuing to climb the table," Parkes said.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes.

"After a bit of a slow start to the season and the position we found ourselves in at the wrong end of the division, it has just been about trying to improve progressively and getting into a good position in the league.

"Our main objective this year was to finish in the top 10, which is where we are currently. The challenge now is to push towards the top end and try and get ourselves as high as we can.

"We are challenging and have had some good results against some of the best teams in the league, so we will just continue taking each game as it comes.

"Being the underdog seems to have favoured us in a lot of games this season, so we are excited about what is to come and just want to get ourselves on another winning run."

Reflecting on that run of three straight victories, Parked added: “After we lost at Hemsworth last month I looked at the fixtures and set the lads the challenge of taking a minimum of nine points from those games, which we have done.

“We thoroughly deserved to beat Frickley. Against Emley we were massive underdogs but played the windy conditions better than they did and were knocking on the door in the second half before young James Hampson scored a great goal to cap a cracking night.

“When we played Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday, it was a very different game because you are expected to win against bottom of the league.

"We weren't good enough in the first half, but in the end it was just a question of how many goals we would score.”