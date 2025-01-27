Knaresborough Town starting to find their rhythm following season of 'underachievement'

Knaresborough Town have recorded three consecutive victories in the NCEL Premier Division. Picture: Graham Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

Simon Parkes said he is delighted to finally see his Knaresborough Town side showing what they are really capable of following a season of “underachievement”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manse Lane outfit triumphed 2-1 away at Barton Town on Saturday to make it three victories in the space of a week, pulling well clear of the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone in the process.

And, having seemingly turned a corner, Parkes is expecting his players to go on and finish 2024/25 strongly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A week like this has been a long time coming,” the Boro boss said. “I’ve been saying all year that we are capable of a lot more, and really we have underperformed and massively underachieved.

“But, credit to the players, they are now starting to show what they can do. We’ve had to go back to basics and make ourselves harder to compete against and become structurally a lot stronger.

"And we have managed that, the back five have been defending our box a lot better and that has given the attacking players confidence to go and be a bit braver at the other end of the pitch.

"So, the challenge now is to keep it going and make sure that we finish the season strongly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough took the lead at Barton just after the half-hour mark and somewhat against the run of play when Dominic Creamer sent a fine volley high into the home net.

Ali Aydemir levelled things up early in the second period, though Boro were not to be denied.

And they got their noses back in front on 89 minutes, Ben Parkes dribbling down the left and beating his man before crossing for substitute Charlie Nicholson to nod home what proved to be the winner.

That victory was Knaresborough’s first in the league away from home all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Tuesday evening, Knaresborough followed up their dramatic 3-2 success at home to Thackley three days earlier with a fine 2-0 win over Albion Sports at Manse Lane.

Ben Parkes set the hosts on their way with a sixth-minute opener, then Adam Priestley added a second midway through the second period.

Now 16th in the table and 11 points clear of the bottom two, Boro return to action this Saturday when they entertain fourth-placed Beverley Town (3pm).