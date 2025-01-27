Knaresborough Town starting to find their rhythm following season of 'underachievement'
The Manse Lane outfit triumphed 2-1 away at Barton Town on Saturday to make it three victories in the space of a week, pulling well clear of the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone in the process.
And, having seemingly turned a corner, Parkes is expecting his players to go on and finish 2024/25 strongly.
“A week like this has been a long time coming,” the Boro boss said. “I’ve been saying all year that we are capable of a lot more, and really we have underperformed and massively underachieved.
“But, credit to the players, they are now starting to show what they can do. We’ve had to go back to basics and make ourselves harder to compete against and become structurally a lot stronger.
"And we have managed that, the back five have been defending our box a lot better and that has given the attacking players confidence to go and be a bit braver at the other end of the pitch.
"So, the challenge now is to keep it going and make sure that we finish the season strongly.”
Knaresborough took the lead at Barton just after the half-hour mark and somewhat against the run of play when Dominic Creamer sent a fine volley high into the home net.
Ali Aydemir levelled things up early in the second period, though Boro were not to be denied.
And they got their noses back in front on 89 minutes, Ben Parkes dribbling down the left and beating his man before crossing for substitute Charlie Nicholson to nod home what proved to be the winner.
That victory was Knaresborough’s first in the league away from home all season.
Last Tuesday evening, Knaresborough followed up their dramatic 3-2 success at home to Thackley three days earlier with a fine 2-0 win over Albion Sports at Manse Lane.
Ben Parkes set the hosts on their way with a sixth-minute opener, then Adam Priestley added a second midway through the second period.
Now 16th in the table and 11 points clear of the bottom two, Boro return to action this Saturday when they entertain fourth-placed Beverley Town (3pm).
