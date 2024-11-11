Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes was a happy man after seeing his team win a league game for the first time in more than two months. Picture: Gerard Binks

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes is confident that his side can pull clear of the NCEL Premier Division relegation scrap after they ended a run of nine matches without a win.

The Manse Lane outfit came from behind to beat Handsworth 3-1 on Saturday afternoon thanks to late goals from Cameron Bedford, Adam Priestley and George Thewlis, who netted with a stunning effort from inside his own half.

That victory, their first in the league since September 3, keeps Boro out of the bottom two on goal-difference, and boss Parkes expects it to be the catalyst for them starting to climb the table.

"It's been a long time coming, that's for sure,” the Boro chief said. “Saturday was a really good result for us and hopefully we can build on it and keep on going now.

“We do need points to get us up the table, that is the reality of the situation that we find ourselves in. It’s still early days, but we are currently in a relegation battle and we have to get out of it.

“It’s still so early in the season and I don’t think you can ever paint a picture of a league until after Christmas, but it is important that we have a positive November and December now and build momentum.

"And I still believe in the squad and am confident that we have enough quality to win plenty of games in this division.”

On what his team did better as they recovered from falling behind to Mitchell Dunne’s early strike and netted three times in the final third of the match, Parkes added: “We were more ruthless in both boxes.

"We have been creating lots of chances in all of our games, but we haven’t been clinical enough to be picking up results. And we’re also now looking better at the back

"Naturally, when you’re down there near the bottom of the league and you feel like things are going against you, you do start to fear the worst when you fall behind again, like we did on Saturday.

"It can seem like a massive uphill battle, but the biggest bonus from the Handsworth game is we didn't give in. The lads showed willingness, desire and passion to turn it around – and that was great to see.”

This Saturday, Boro travel to seventh-placed Hallam for a 3pm kick-off.