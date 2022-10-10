Knaresborough Town's Danny Edwards celebrates scoring his side's winner during Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash with Barton Town. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Inconsistent Boro overcame opponents who kicked-off Saturday's fixture second in the NCEL Premier Division standings courtesy of Ben Parkes' early strike and a 69th-minute effort from Danny Edwards.

The Manse Lane outfit remain 16th in the table despite their victory, though their manager says they will be a match for anyone when they have their best eleven on the field.

"Saturday was a fantastic result, it was the complete performance, really," Parkes reflected.

Boro boss Simon Parkes was all smiles after his team secured a fourth league win of the season.

"We defended well and attacked well and it could have been far more comfortable than the score-line suggests. We should have been three or four goals up before they scored.

"And I think that this result just proves what I've said previously about how much of a difference it makes when we have everyone available. On Saturday I only had one player missing, most weeks I've been without three or four first-teamers.

"It was nice to have almost a full squad to select from and to be able to set up exactly how I wanted. It showed what we are really capable of against a side who were second coming into the game.

"But, it's not just about picking up the odd good result and being satisfied with that. We need to build on this, try and build some momentum by winning two or three and getting ourselves up towards the top end of the table."

Ben Parkes set Boro on their way to victory over Barton Town with a goal inside the first 60 seconds of the game.