Knaresborough Town score in stoppage-time to snatch dramatic late victory in Thackley AFC clash
The Manse Lane outfit had seen their defence breached after the 90th minute in three of their previous five fixtures, going on to lose two and draw one of those games.
However, it was Simon Parkes and his troops who were celebrating at the death on this occasion as Phil Milsom earned them a dramatic 3-2 success on home soil.
Boro looked to be cruising to their first victory in four attempts after taking a two-goal lead courtesy of Ben Parkes' stunning long-range strike just after half-time and Jack Lazenby's 55th-minute penalty. But Thackley fought back to level matters through Slater Barnes and Muhammet Tektas.
Milsom would however have the final say, firing the ball into the roof of the away net in stoppage time after Will Lenehan had got his head on a free-kick delivery.
Victory lifted Boro one place to 17th in the NCEL Premier Division standings and seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Tadcaster Albion kept a clean-sheet on the road at Winterton Rangers, but will be disappointed only to have left Lincolnshire with a point.
Oli Norman, Elliott Andrew, Kieran Greenway, Nathan Heaton, Steve Smith and Elliot Holmes all had good chances for the Brewers, but none of them were able to find the back of the net.
Albion remain 14th in the table heading into this Saturday's trip to Parkgate (3pm).
