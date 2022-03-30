Colin Heath netted an important late goal as Knaresborough Town drew 1-1 with Sherwood Colliery in midweek. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit have won just one of their last 10 matches and have spent the majority of the season battling at the wrong end of the table, however with just two rounds of fixtures remaining, it is now impossible for second-from-bottom Hemsworth Miners Welfare to overtake them.

The club announced that manager Rob Hunter had agreed to step down from his role by mutual consent prior to Saturday’s draw at Thackley, but two points from the games played under the stewardship of caretaker duo Simon Parkes and Colin Heath mean that Boro are now safe from the drop.

An early chance to take the lead against Sherwood went begging in midweek as Tom Dugdale got the ball caught under his feet following good work by Danny Edwards.

Dominic Creamer then fired wide before the half ended with Liam Corbett making a good save to deny Colliery’s Will Norcross.

Chances were few and far between after the break with Craig Ramplin’s effort going wide for the home side, who then fell behind when Ethan Wiesztort turned in after Corbett produced another fine stop.

Dugdale was narrowly too high with a shot from out wide and Danny Edwards saw a ‘goal’ chalked off for offside as Boro sought a route back into the contest.

Heath then entered the fray as a late substitute and within two minutes of his arrival he stooped to head home Dugdale’s free-kick from the right to level the scores.

On Saturday, Danny Edwards’ 80th-minute effort earned Town a share of the spoils away at Thackley.

Earlier in the match, Ewan Gregson fired wide following a sight of goal which proved to be Knaresborough’s clearest of the first half.

Lewis Waddington was then given too much time and opened the scoring for Thackley in the 32nd minute, squeezing a shot inside the upright.

Shortly after the interval, both Dugdale and Edwards fired shots over the crossbar as Town tried to get back level, while Owen Murphy went close for Thackley before Corbett denied Tom Rose and Chris Lever.

Edwards was then presented with a great opportunity to even things up just after the hour-mark, but he placed Dugdale’s centre wide of the near post.

He did eventually equalise late on when he timed his run perfectly to meet Joe Navier’s cross form the right and turned the ball home.