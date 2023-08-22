Knaresborough Town recover from two goals down as perfect start to season is extended

Ewan Gregson came off the substitutes' bench to bag a decisive second-half brace for Knaresborough Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

After four consecutive victories, Simon Parkes’ table-toppers looked set for their first league loss of the campaign when they went two down inside 37 minutes.

But Dominic Creamer’s strike just before half-time gave them hope and just a minute into the second period, Cameron Bedford leveled matters.

A brace from substitute Ewan Gregson then completed the turnaround to leave Boro three points clear at the summit with 15 points from a possible 15.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Tadcaster Albion lost out 3-2 at Pickering Town despite late goals from Oli Norman (penalty) and Kieran Greenway.

On Saturday, the Brewers did however progress to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup courtesy of what manager Mick O’Connell described as a “well-deserved” victory over West Allotment Celtic.

Albion forward Lewis Stephens broke the deadlock after 54 minutes of Saturday’s preliminary round tie, registering his third goal of the season when he tapped in Joe Crosby’s cross following good work by Kieran Greenway.

Crosby then doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 70 minutes after Celtic’s Gee Baltazar was sent off for handling an Eliot Holmes header on the goal-line.

“We had to dig in, we had to roll our sleeves up and fight for it, but I thought we were well-deserved winners,” O’Connell reflected.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, I thought that we created the better chances.

“We changed a few things at half-time, made a couple of tweaks and I thought that in the second half we caused them a lot of problems.

“Overall, it wasn’t a brilliant game of football, but it’s the FA Cup, it’s just about getting into the next round.”

Awaiting Taddy in the next round are Northern League outfit Heaton Stannington, who will visit Ings Lane on September 2.

Elsewhere in the competition, Knaresborough lost 3-1 to Dunston UTS and Harrogate Railway went down 3-0 at home to Wakefield AFC.

At Manse Lane, Boro Town were already three down when Jack Emmett bagged a 74th-minute consolation.

The former Harrogate Town midfielder’s goal may have failed to change the course of the contest, however it was an eye-catching effort,flying into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The Rail endured an even worse afternoon at home to Wakefield, suffering a comprehensive defeat and also seeing Harry Croft sent off for two bookable offences.