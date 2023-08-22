News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Knaresborough Town recover from two goals down as perfect start to season is extended

Knaresborough Town fought back in sensational fashion to sink Garforth Town on Tuesday evening, extending their 100 percent start to their 2023/24 NCEL Premier Division campaign.
By Rhys Howell
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
Ewan Gregson came off the substitutes' bench to bag a decisive second-half brace for Knaresborough Town. Picture: Gerard BinksEwan Gregson came off the substitutes' bench to bag a decisive second-half brace for Knaresborough Town. Picture: Gerard Binks
Ewan Gregson came off the substitutes' bench to bag a decisive second-half brace for Knaresborough Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

After four consecutive victories, Simon Parkes’ table-toppers looked set for their first league loss of the campaign when they went two down inside 37 minutes.

But Dominic Creamer’s strike just before half-time gave them hope and just a minute into the second period, Cameron Bedford leveled matters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A brace from substitute Ewan Gregson then completed the turnaround to leave Boro three points clear at the summit with 15 points from a possible 15.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Tadcaster Albion lost out 3-2 at Pickering Town despite late goals from Oli Norman (penalty) and Kieran Greenway.

Most Popular

On Saturday, the Brewers did however progress to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup courtesy of what manager Mick O’Connell described as a “well-deserved” victory over West Allotment Celtic.

Albion forward Lewis Stephens broke the deadlock after 54 minutes of Saturday’s preliminary round tie, registering his third goal of the season when he tapped in Joe Crosby’s cross following good work by Kieran Greenway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crosby then doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 70 minutes after Celtic’s Gee Baltazar was sent off for handling an Eliot Holmes header on the goal-line.

“We had to dig in, we had to roll our sleeves up and fight for it, but I thought we were well-deserved winners,” O’Connell reflected.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, I thought that we created the better chances.

“We changed a few things at half-time, made a couple of tweaks and I thought that in the second half we caused them a lot of problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Overall, it wasn’t a brilliant game of football, but it’s the FA Cup, it’s just about getting into the next round.”

Awaiting Taddy in the next round are Northern League outfit Heaton Stannington, who will visit Ings Lane on September 2.

Elsewhere in the competition, Knaresborough lost 3-1 to Dunston UTS and Harrogate Railway went down 3-0 at home to Wakefield AFC.

At Manse Lane, Boro Town were already three down when Jack Emmett bagged a 74th-minute consolation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Harrogate Town midfielder’s goal may have failed to change the course of the contest, however it was an eye-catching effort,flying into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The Rail endured an even worse afternoon at home to Wakefield, suffering a comprehensive defeat and also seeing Harry Croft sent off for two bookable offences.

This Saturday, Tadcaster Albion host Boro Rangers in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, while Knaresborough visit Shildon and Railway travel to Prudhoe Youth Club.