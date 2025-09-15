Knaresborough Town reclaim play-off berth after bagging four points from a possible six

Knaresborough Town drew 1-1 with Parkgate on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

A return of four points from a possible six has proved sufficient to lift Knaresborough Town back into the NCEL Premier Division play-off picture.

Beaten at Liversedge last weekend, Simon Parkes' men responded superbly in midweek with a 3-0 victory on the road at Frickley.

And, although they were unable to make it back-to-back wins when they entertained Parkgate on Saturday, they still managed to secure a useful point, one which leaves them fifth in the table after nine matches.

Having hit the woodwork twice during that visit to Frickley, Ben Gelder repeated the feat in the third minute of Saturday's contest when he fired an effort against the angle of post and cross-bar.

Edd Hall was then called upon to save twice to prevent Harry Day and then Sam Eckhart from putting the visitors in front.

Boro did then move ahead when Gelder fed the ball inside for Jack Dyche to slot home in the 19th minute.

Slater Barnes then shot wide immediately after the restart, while Bradley Gregory went close for Parkgate when he headed wide from a right-wing corner.

Barnes and Dyche both shot too high for Knaresborough before Parkgate levelled in first-half stoppage time when Day, who looked offside, broke clear to fire past Hall.

Chances were rarer in the second half with Boro stopper Hall twice having to save from Alex Wonham, before a late Sam Leverett effort was kept out by Sam Riches at the other end.

Four days earlier, Barnes had handed the Manse Lane outfit a 29th-minute lead at Frickley, with Gelder doubling the away advantage just before the interval.

Dyche then put a gloss on the score-line when he made it 3-0 with 66 minutes on the clock.