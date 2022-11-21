Knaresborough Town consolidated their position in the top half of the NCEL Premier Division table with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over Albion Sports.

Simon Parkes’ men made it four wins from six matches on Saturday afternoon, a run of form which leaves them just four points shy of the top-six.

They had to do it the hard way at Manse Lane, recovering from going a goal down with just four minutes on the clock.

But, Boro went on to take control after Robbie Fox’s early opener, levelling matters in the 26th minute when Dom Creamer found the back of the net from the left-hand edge of the Albion box.

And they went in front shortly before half-time, Brad Walker slotting home having been played clean through on goal.

Walker then doubled his personal tally as he put Boro 3-1 ahead on 69 minutes, converting from the penalty spot.

Tom Dugdale added number four in stoppage-time, finishing off Creamer’s left-wing cross.

1. Knaresborough Town's Joe Navier takes the ball past an Albion Sports defender. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Knaresborough's Cameron Bedford is challenged from behind. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Knaresborough's Luke Jones gets away from his man. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Boro right-back Harry McCalmont climbs highest to win a header. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales