Knaresborough Town pull clear of danger courtesy of long-overdue win against AFC Mansfield

Sean Hunter netted a 73rd-minute winner for Knaresborough Town against AFC Mansfield. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane club have been seriously out of form in recent months, losing 11 of their previous 13 matches prior to Tuesday evening’s much-needed 2-1 home triumph over AFC Mansfield.

In an encounter of very few clear-cut chances, Cole Wildin headed over from a Tom Dugdale corner in a first half largely devoid of real quality.

Boro did however move ahead in the 48th minute with a goal which owed much to Brad Walker on the left wing.

He combined with Dominic Creamer, who centred for Danny Edwards to smash home at the far post.

Mansfield levelled on 65 minutes with what was their first real chance of the night, poor marking affording Jack Gibb the space to shoot past Jamie Hassall.

And the game’s decisive was again the result of poor defensive work as the visitors failed to clear their lines and Sean Hunter latched on to the ball and netted a 73rd-minute winner.

One late Hassall save from Tom Cropper aside, Boro never really looked in too much trouble and were able to ease their way home to a first win since January 29, much to the relief of all involved at the club.

Rob Hunter’s team’s fifth defeat in six matches had come at fellow strugglers Albion Sports on Saturday.

Sean Hunter ran through on goal and slotted home an 11th-minute opener, however efforts from Mohammed Qasim (2) and Aran Basi saw the hosts recover to claim a 3-1 success.