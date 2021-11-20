Knaresborough Town must start turning good performances into results

Knaresborough Town manager Rob Hunter. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit visit Bottesford Town this weekend having played out a stalemate with Thackley last Saturday before holding higher-division Brighouse Town on Monday night, only to go on and lose that West Riding Cup tie on penalties.

"They were both really, really good performances but ultimately I'm disappointed that we haven't managed to win either game," Hunter said.

"Against Thackley, we were comfortably the better team. We were outstanding defensively and created a lot of chances, only for the combination of some very good goalkeeping and some poor finishing to prevent us from scoring.

"That should have been a comfortable win, we certainly deserved the three points, but our finishing has let us down.

"Monday's game against Brighouse was very strange. They had a man sent off after two minutes for a terrible, terrible challenge but even though they were down to 10 they're still a really good team from the division above.

“Craig Ramplin put us a goal up, then Jack Carr has run through and scored but the referee has brought the play back and given us a free-kick, which was ridiculous. In the second half Sean Hunter misses a great chance to wrap things up and we end up losing on penalties.

"Again, the performance was there, but we need to make sure we are winning games when we play that well.”

This Saturday sees 16th-placed Boro travel to Bottesford, who currently sit sixth.

“It’s a tough one, but we’re in good shape overall so we are looking forward to it,” Hunter added.