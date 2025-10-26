Miguel Cassama netted Tadcaster Albion's third goal in their 3-0 success at Pickering Town. Picture: Keith Handley

Knaresborough Town’s search for a NCEL Premier Division win continues, though in-form Tadcaster Albion remain very much in contention at the top of the table following their 10th victory of the campaign.

Simon Parkes’ Boro side are now nine league games without success following Saturday’s painful 2-1 loss at Eccleshill United, a match which saw them lose forward Ben Gelder to a worrying head injury.

The Town number nine was hurt late in the first half and had to be replaced by Jack Dyche just before the interval. Gelder was then taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged later the same day.

Knaresborough were already a goal down by that point, Zac Sangster having beaten the offside trap before slotting past Edd Hall in a one-versus-one situation.

There were no more goals until the 90th minute, when Boro looked to have salvaged a late point when Dyche struck.

Eccleshill would however snatch a dramatic late winner as Cole Roberts beat Hall to make it 2-1.

Defeat sees Parkes and his men drop to 12th place in the table after 17 games.

Knaresborough did at least get a reminder of what it feels like to taste victory in midweek, courtesy of a 2-1 success at Campion in the first round of the West Riding County Cup.

Luke Stewart fired the visitors into a 29th-minute lead, before Aaron White made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Robbie Graham pulled one back for Campion, but Boro were not to be denied their place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Tadcaster remain in second spot after they recorded an impressive 3-0 triumph at fellow promotion-hopefuls Pickering Town.

Alex Clark broke the deadlock with 10 minutes on the clock, driving the ball into the bottom corner of the net from outside the box.

Charlie Owen then doubled the advantage from Joe Billett’s pull-back two minutes after the resumption.

And the game was made safe on 72 minutes when Miguel Cassama flicked home an Oli Norman cross from close range to register his first goal for the club.

“The desire our lads showed from minute one today, I am really proud of them,” Brewers boss Ryan Qualter said.

“We knew that Pickering’s front three would be very good, but I thought that we deserved the clean-sheet. We were tight, we were strong and we were aggressive in our defensive work.

“The goal after half-time settled us down and then we deserved to go on and get another one. And, on another day we could probably have scored more.”

Albion’s win keeps them hot on the heels of top-of-the-table Liversedge, who sit four points better off, but having played one game more.