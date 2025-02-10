Knaresborough Town 'looking up' league table despite seeing winning run ended

Knaresborough Town's four-game winning streak was ended by a 3-1 defeat at Bottesford Town. Picture: Graham Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town's four-match winning streak may have been ended by Bottesford on Saturday afternoon, but manager Simon Parkes says that he and his players are only "looking up" the NCEL Premier Division standings.

A run of just two victories in 16 league outings left the Manse Lane outfit third-from bottom of the pile and hovering rather precariously, just above the drop zone.

However, their recent resurgence has seen Boro pull well clear of trouble, and Parkes insists that nobody at the club has been looking over their shoulder.

"I know that before Christmas our league position and that small gap to the relegation places meant that it seemed like we were in a bit of a dogfight," he said.

"But although we knew we were in some trouble, we were only ever looking up the table. I always believed that we had the quality to start picking up the results that we needed eventually.

"Now that we have started to do that consistently, we are just focused on trying to finish as high up the league as we can and laying a solid platform for next season."

Knaresborough headed into Saturday's fixture at Bottesford unbeaten in five matches, so it was no great surprise when they assumed a 19th-minute lead.

Tommy Brown's long clearance was not dealt with by the home defence and leading marksman Adam Priestley was able to run onto it and around goalkeeper Ben Voase before sliding the ball into an empty net.

The hosts responded well and Brown had to make a couple of important saves to keep his side ahead.

But, having survived a couple of scrambles inside their box, Boro were eventually pegged back on 32 minutes when Mason Chaffer fired home.

After the break, Priestley, Aaron White and Ben Parkes all threatened to restore the visitors' advantage before Bottesford reclaimed the ascendancy and went 2-1 up through Aristedes Cunha, despite the efforts of Phil Milsom on the goal-line.

Boro did push for a leveller during the closing stages, though it was their hosts who bagged the all-important next goal, when Cunha scored his second from close range.

Defeat sees Boro drop one place to 15th in the table, though they remain 16 points clear of the bottom two ahead of this Saturday's home showdown with Silsden (3pm).