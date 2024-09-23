Knaresborough Town left to rue contentious refereeing decisions following FA Vase exit at Colne FC
Simon Parkes’ team lost out 2-1 at Colne on Saturday afternoon, but could well have found themselves in the draw for the next stage of the competition had the match officials seen things differently.
Video footage clearly shows that Boro were denied a second goal by a clear handball, and should have been awarded a late penalty when home custodian George Gregson brought down Luke Stewart in a one-on-one situation.
It was Colne who started the better and Town goalkeeper Tommy Brown was forced to make a couple of good early saves to thwart Jefferson Goncalves De Abreu.
The opening goal arrived in the 11th minute when Boro’s Dan McDaid won the race to cut out a left-wing centre, only to direct a powerful header past Brown and into his own net.
Just 60 seconds later, the visitors were level. Cameron Bedford found Adam Priestley with a short pass and he cut inside before curling a fine, left-footed effort beyond Gregson.
Priestley was then denied what would have been a second of the match, his goal-bound strike directed behind for a corner by a Colne defender who clearly moved his arm towards the ball.
Both teams had chances to add to their tally before the break, with Priestley James Beaston and Fedel Ross-Lang all threatening for Boro.
But, it was Colne who regained the lead in the 65th minute when slack defensive marking from a throw-in allowed Goncalves to slide the ball into an unguarded net.
Priestley saw another shot saved as Town pushed for a second equaliser before another controversial moment came and went in the 73rd minute.
Stewart chased the ball into the home penalty area, reaching it just before the on-rushing Gregson.
Both players ended up on the turf, but the Colne man stayed down and, having gained the referee’s sympathy, a free-kick was awarded to the home side and Stewart was, inexplicably, shown a yellow card.
McDaid then had a shot blocked by the legs of Gregson and despite some late pressure, Boro were unable to grasp an equaliser with Brad Walker and Ben Parkes the men to go closest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.