Adam Priestley curls home a first-half equaliser for Knaresborough Town during their FA Vase clash with Colne. Picture: Graham Finney Photography/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town were left to rue a couple of contentious refereeing decisions after they exited the FA Vase at the second qualifying round stage.

Simon Parkes’ team lost out 2-1 at Colne on Saturday afternoon, but could well have found themselves in the draw for the next stage of the competition had the match officials seen things differently.

Video footage clearly shows that Boro were denied a second goal by a clear handball, and should have been awarded a late penalty when home custodian George Gregson brought down Luke Stewart in a one-on-one situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Colne who started the better and Town goalkeeper Tommy Brown was forced to make a couple of good early saves to thwart Jefferson Goncalves De Abreu.

The opening goal arrived in the 11th minute when Boro’s Dan McDaid won the race to cut out a left-wing centre, only to direct a powerful header past Brown and into his own net.

Just 60 seconds later, the visitors were level. Cameron Bedford found Adam Priestley with a short pass and he cut inside before curling a fine, left-footed effort beyond Gregson.

Priestley was then denied what would have been a second of the match, his goal-bound strike directed behind for a corner by a Colne defender who clearly moved his arm towards the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had chances to add to their tally before the break, with Priestley James Beaston and Fedel Ross-Lang all threatening for Boro.

But, it was Colne who regained the lead in the 65th minute when slack defensive marking from a throw-in allowed Goncalves to slide the ball into an unguarded net.

Priestley saw another shot saved as Town pushed for a second equaliser before another controversial moment came and went in the 73rd minute.

Stewart chased the ball into the home penalty area, reaching it just before the on-rushing Gregson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players ended up on the turf, but the Colne man stayed down and, having gained the referee’s sympathy, a free-kick was awarded to the home side and Stewart was, inexplicably, shown a yellow card.

McDaid then had a shot blocked by the legs of Gregson and despite some late pressure, Boro were unable to grasp an equaliser with Brad Walker and Ben Parkes the men to go closest.