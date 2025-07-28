The Knaresborough Town defence works hard to shut down a shooting opportunity for Horbury Town's Sam Kyeremeh. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Knaresborough Town were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Horbury Town on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season.

Simon Parkes and his men headed into the new campaign off the back of a positive second half of 2024/25, which saw them pull clear of a relegation scrap and achieve a mid-table finish in the NCEL Premier Division, while also reaching a cup final.

And, although they were unable to kick things off with a win on Saturday afternoon, they did at least manage to put a point on the board first up and register a clean-sheet.

Horbury, who won the NCEL Division One title last season, created the game’s first chance, Nathan Valentine firing over the cross-bar.

New recruit Sam Leverett then saw a header from Cole Wildin’s centre saved at the other end by Paul Hagreen, before the ex-Knaresborough stopper did well to deny the same player once again.

Abdul Asamoah headed over and Joe Angel’s drive from distance was off target as Horbury finished the first half with a couple of efforts at the home goal.

Early in the second period, Valentine fired into the side-netting from a narrow angle and Sam Kyremeh cleared the cross-bar.

Knaresborough eventually shook themselves into action and Jack Dyche shot over having manoeuvred himself into space on the edge of the area.

Noel Nfunoukeh then drew a save from Ed Hall in the Boro goal before Valentine’s free-kick flew wide. Hall then had to come up with the goods at point-blank range when Valentine looked odds on to break the deadlock.

Added time saw free-kicks from Jack Lazenby and Dan McDaid miss the target before a super run from Slater Barnes saw a cross to Max Barnard blocked and the follow-up from Lazenby directed well over.

Knaresborough return to action this Saturday when they entertain Bridlington in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup (3pm).