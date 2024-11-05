Knaresborough Town impress during home draw with high-flying Golcar United

Theo Hudson was on target during Knaresborough Town's 1-1 draw with Golcar United. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Knaresborough Town's wait for a win goes on, but the Manse Lane outfit were able to take plenty of positives from Saturday's 1-1 draw with high-flying Golcar United.

Simon Parkes' men are now nine matches without a NCEL Premier Division victory and remain just one place above the relegation zone approaching the midway point of 2024/25.

However, they served up an impressive display against a visiting side who sit second in the table and had won five of their previous six league outings.

Brad Walker fired over early on for the home side, but Boro goalkeeper Tommy Brown then had to be alert to save from Alfie Wilkinson as Golcar responded.

The deadlock was broken on nine minutes, Adam Priestley crossing from the right for Luke Stewart, who saw an effort well-saved by Harry Stead. The ball would however run to Theo Hudson, who made no mistake in netting his first goal for the club.

Golcar wasted little time in trying to get themselves back in the game. George Doyle slammed a shot against the bar, on to Brown’s head and over for a corner, before an equaliser arrived after a quarter of an hour.

A move down the right was allowed to build and the cross found Oliver Russon in space to side-foot home.

There were few clear-cut chances for either side during the remainder of the contest, though Priestley did curl one shot narrowly wide and Hudson came close to adding a second, while Brown was forced into a good stop by Wilkinson.