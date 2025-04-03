Knaresborough Town hold their nerve in penalty shoot-out to reach NCEL League Cup final
Tuesday evening’s semi-final clash was a tense affair, with neither side able to find the net during the regulation 90 minutes, or during extra-time.
As a result, the tie had to be decided by spot-kicks, with Simon Parkes’ team holding their nerve to triumph 5-4.
The first half set the tone for the whole game, with both sides cagey and defences well on top.
Knaresborough’s Dom Creamer brought a fine save from Adam Lawlor in the 31st minute as he managed to hold off two defenders before getting away a snap-shot that was parried to safety, however this was the only genuinely clear opportunity of the match.
Home goalkeeper Tommy Brown was required to make a good stop at the feet of Penistone’s Samuel Scrivens, before Wayne Hughes headed wide and then missed the target again with a lobbed effort.
In extra time, Boro’s leading goal-scorer Adam Priestley fired well over the top, while Ben Parkes saw a volley from distance dealt with easily by Lawlor.
Penistone’s James Young took aim with a free-kick, which flew wide, before the final half-chance of the evening fell to Brad Walker, who could not get his effort anywhere near the goal.
Penistone went first in the shoot-out and Scrivens scored, but Jack Lazenby immediately responded for Boro.
The next six kicks were also successful as Leon Hurles-Brook, Young and Nathan Keightley efforts were cancelled out by Ben Parkes, Phil Milsom and Cole Wildin.
Penistone captain Danny Howes then cleared the bar, presenting Ezio De Santis with the opportunity to make it 5-4 and see his side through to the final, where they will meet either Beverley Town or Silsden at Scunthorpe United’s Glanford Park home on Tuesday May 6 (7.45pm).
This Saturday, 10th-placed Boro return to NCEL Premier Division action when they visit already-relegated Winterton Rangers for a 3pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.