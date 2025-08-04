Knaresborough Town defender Will Lineman saw an early header come back off the woodwork. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Knaresborough Town played out a second goalless draw in as many matches when they held higher-division Bridlington Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Simon Parkes’ team kicked-off their 2025/26 NCEL Premier Division campaign with a stalemate at home to Horbury Town on the opening weekend.

But this latest performance in the extra preliminary round had a more satisfying feel about it as the Manse Lane outfit went toe-to-toe with their Northern Premier League visitors.

Knaresborough had the first chances as Will Lenehan headed a Jack Lazenby free-kick against the top of the cross-bar, then Jack Dyche broke free only to drag his shot wide of the far post.

Bridlington soon settled and Matt Dixon shot wide before Michael Coulson’s low cross somehow evaded everyone and flew to safety.

Lenehan headed away from under his own bar when a header from a corner looked destined for the net, with Boro goalkeeper Ed Hall then forced to save from Will Annan.

At the other end, Dan McDaid’s corner needed tipping over by Brid’s Jonathan Dash, then Slater Barnes saw a fine effort blocked.

Dyche had a shot saved at the start of the second half, while Max Barnard also tested Dash, then saw a second attempt blocked as Knaresborough pressed for a winner.

However, Bridlington responded and Jack Powis had to head clear from Dixon, and Hall was required to thwart Annan.

Lazenby fired just wide for the hosts late on, though it was Bridlington who finished the stronger, Casey Stewart lobbing wide when well-placed before Hall saved well at point-blank range to ensure the tie went to a replay.