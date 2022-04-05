Knaresborough Town head into final game of season on a high following Barton Town success

Danny Edwards, left, netted the only goal of the game as Knaresborough Town beat Barton Town 1-0 at Manse Lane. Picture: Gerard Binks

Unbeaten in three matches since the departure of manager Rob Hunter last month, the penultimate weekend of the campaign saw Boro register just their second win in 11 attempts.

The Manse Lane outfit secured their NCEL Premier Division status when they drew 1-1 with Sherwood Colliery in their previous outing and, with the pressure now off, will look forward to extending their recent run of improved form under the guidance of Colin Heath and Simon Parkers when they host Bottesford this Saturday.

Boro didn't begin their clash with Barton brilliantly, Liam Corbett required to make an early save from the dangerous Curtis Bateson's free-kick before Tom Waudby headed narrowly wide of the upright.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were then awarded a penalty for a foul in the box by Sam Cook, but Waudby dragged his spot-kick wide of the target.

Boro immediately responded with a fine shot from Brad Walker which was tipped over by Charlie Dixon in the Barton goal.

The hosts then went ahead in the 25th minute when a Tom Dugdale free-kick was met by Danny Edwards' header, which flew over Dixon into the back of the away net.

After the break, Edwards fired narrowly over after Walker’s dangerous run, but the play soon became fractious with too many moans for players to be cautioned and the officials failing to spot some rather strong challenges.

The last decent opening of the contest fell to Dugdale, and although he shot just wide of the post and into the side-netting, Boro had already done enough to secure all three points.

That result keeps Knaresborough 17th in the league standings with 37 points from 37 matches ahead of this weekend's showdown with Bottesford, who currently sit 14th.