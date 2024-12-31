Knaresborough Town's first game of 2025 sees them renew hostilities with local rivals Tadcaster Albion. Picture: Gerard Binks

Knaresborough Town head into 2025 with plenty of work still to do in their bid to pull clear of the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone.

Simon Parkes’ men end the year five points and one place above the bottom two, but having played a game more than Winterton Rangers, the side directly below them in the table.

But, at the same time, the Manse Lane outfit know that they are only a couple of wins away from climbing into the lower reaches of mid-table and a position of relative comfort.

Knaresborough signed off for 2024 with a useful point at home to promotion-chasing Campion, though they would be somewhat better off were it not for a couple of stoppage-time goals in their two previous matches.

Against both Pickering Town and Rossington Main, they were on course for victory after Jack Lazenby converted first-half penalties.

But, on each occasion, Boro were pegged back after the break and then went on to concede what proved to be decisive goals after the 90th minute.

Saturday would however see Parkes’ men keep a first clean-sheet in 11 league and cup matches on an afternoon of few clear-cut chances.

Town goalkeeper Dan Atkinson had to tip a Michael Chilvers header around his post on 18 minutes before Aidan Day headed over for visiting Campion.

The hosts’ best opportunity of the opening period fell to Phil Milsom, who cleared the cross-bar following Will Lenehan’s knock down from a corner.

In the second half, George Thewlis shot narrowly wide before Dan McDaid and Theo Hudson saw efforts fly past the target, then substitute Aaron White blasted over.

Boro return to action on Saturday, January 4 when they visit local rivals Tadcaster Albion for a 3pm kick-off.