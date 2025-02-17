Knaresborough Town captain Ben Parkes in action against Silsden at Manse Lane. Picture: Graham Finney Photography/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town held runaway league leaders Silsden to a goalless draw at Manse Lane and were certainly worthy of the point earned.

Simon Parkes’ men saw their five-match unbeaten run ended by Bottesford last time out, but Saturday’s result means that Boro have now lost just one of their last seven games.

The hosts saw an early Theo Hudson effort deflected wide and, from the resulting corner, Ben Parkes headed past the post.

Silsden’s Robbie Fox was then off target at the other end, before Ben Parkes hit over from a speculative lob from distance after Edward Hall briefly advanced from his goal-line.

Hudson shot wide after being sent through wide on the left by an Adam Priestley pass, and from an almost identical move, Ben Parkes himself missed the target when Hudson played him through, though both chances were from narrow angles.

Priestley then poked just wide of the post late in the half, though the second period began with both Cameron Clark and Casey Stewart threatening for the visitors.

Boro stopper Tommy Brown was then required to make fine saves to deny Stewart and Fox, with man of the match Harry Lee coming up with a superb block to keep out a Kayle Price shot.

The hosts’ last decent chance saw Priestley fire wide before Brown thwarted Silsden’s Luke Brooksbank late on to ensure that the spoils were shared.

That result leaves Knaresborough 15th in the NCEL Premier Division standings.