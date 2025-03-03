Knaresborough Town follow up Tadcaster Albion success with win over Frickley Athletic
Knaresborough Town's strong second half of the season continued as they recorded a second 3-0 success in the space of four days.
Simon Parkes' men were comfortable winners over Frickley Athletic on Saturday, with that result following on from their midweek victory by the same score-line against local rivals Tadcaster Albion.
Those triumphs mean that Boro have now come out on top in seven of their last 10 NCEL Premier Division fixtures and now find themselves 11th in the table.
Very much embroiled in a relegation battle at the turn of the year, the Manse Lane outfit pulled well clear of the bottom two some weeks ago, though Saturday's success mathematically guarantees that they are safe from the drop.
Boro began brightly when they entertained Frickley, Adam Priestley denied early on by visiting stopper William Sykes after a defensive slip had let the hosts' leading marksman through on goal.
But they took the lead with just nine minutes on the clock thanks to another error at the back.
A Frickley defender only managed to partially clear the ball when Sykes looked odds on to catch it, allowing Dan McDaid to square a pass to Jack Dyche, who was left with an easy tap-in for the opener.
Jack Lazenby then volleyed over from close range before McDaid turned well on the edge of the area and fired an effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 on 20 minutes.
McDaid then broke clear down the left and saw a shot blocked, and from the resulting corner, Phil Milsom chested wide of the post.
Theo Hudson was next to threaten, pulling a strike his effort wide of the mark, then Brad Walker's snap-shot just cleared the cross-bar.
Boro's third of the afternoon would however arrive in the 62nd minute. Lazenby’s long free-kick looked to have been gathered by Sykes, but he dropped the ball and Dyche lobbed into an empty net.
On Tuesday, Dominic Creamer bagged a first-half brace to set Town on their way to victory at Tadcaster's Ings Lane base.
Ben Parkes then rounded off the scoring eight minutes into the second period.
This Saturday, Knareborough travel to promotion-chasing Golcar United (3pm).
