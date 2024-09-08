Knaresborough Town find their form as new attacking players begin to gel

Knaresborough Town players celebrate after taking the lead during their 4-0 home win over local rivals Tadcaster Albion. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Simon Parkes said that it was always going to take some time for his new-look Knaresborough Town front-line to click after his side eventually hit their stride following a slow start to the campaign.

The Manse Lane outfit, who lost and subsequently had to replace a number of key attacking players over the summer, failed to win any of their opening seven league and cup fixtures, but have gone on to take seven points from the last nine on offer.

The returning Cameron Bedford’s brace got them up and running against Rossington Main, before strikes from George Thewlis, James Beaston, Adam Priestley and an own goal saw Boro rout local rivals Tadcaster Albion in midweek.

Second-half efforts by leading goal-scorer Priestley and Brad Walker then looked to have earned Parkes’ men a third straight victory on Saturday afternoon, only for Albion Sports to net a fortuitous stoppage-time equaliser, levelling matters at 2-2.

Adam Priestley has made a positive start to life at Knaresborough Town.

"We’ve got a new team this season, there have been quite a lot of changes - particularly in the final third – and it was always going to take time for new personnel to get familiar with each other,” Parkes said.

"Losing lads of the quality of Danny Edwards, Jack Emmett and Ewan Gregson as well as knowing that we were going to be missing Dom Creamer for a big chunk of the season means we have had to go out and sign four or five attackers.

“Recruitment and replacing good players is never easy, but I think we have done a good job and we can continue getting better.

"The big thing for us was getting that first three points over the line.”

Knaresborough, who have climbed to 12th place in the NCEL Premier Division table following their recent resurgence, return to action this weekend when they make the short trip to Thackley (3pm).