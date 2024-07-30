Knaresborough Town fail to take their chances during opening-day draw with Hallam FC
The Manse Lane outfit created more than enough chances to have won Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division fixture, but were ultimately left frustrated by an inspired performance from visiting goalkeeper Hugo Warhurst.
Following an uneventful opening to the contest, Hallam’s number one thwarted Brad Walker twice inside the opening 35 minutes, with the Boro attacker also going close with a chip, which dropped narrowly wide of the target.
Warhurst then kept out an effort from Aaron White shortly after the resumption before producing a fine double-stop to deny Alex Ingham and Walker once more.
A swift counter-attack then ended with Dom Creamer attempting to lob the Hallam goalkeeper, only for him to produce an impressive one-handed save to keep the scores level.
It was then the turn of Town gloveman Tommy Brown to showcase his ability with a good reaction stop from a goal-bound header.
Boro were however soon back on the offensive and substitute Lewis Stephens managed to beat Warhurst, though his effort came back off a post.
Late on, a Jack Lazenby free-kick flashed narrowly the wrong side of the upright as Simon Parkes and his men had to settle for a share of the spoils.
This Saturday, Boro are in FA Cup action away at Newcastle Benfield of the Northern League (3pm).
To book a place on their supporters’ coach for that fixture, email [email protected] or message them on X. The coach will depart at noon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.