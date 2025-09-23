Knaresborough Town exit FA Vase following defeat on the road at Whitley Bay

Knaresborough Town were knocked out of the FA Vase at the second qualifying round stage. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Knaresborough Town exited the FA Vase at the second qualifying round stage following a 3-0 defeat against one of the favourites to win the competition.

Northern League outfit Whitley Bay, a team who boast great Vase pedigree having lifted the trophy on four separate occasions, ultimately proved too good for Simon Parkes’ men on Saturday afternoon, though Boro were far from disgraced.

The Manse Lane outfit gave a good account of themselves over the course of the 90 minutes at Hillhead Park, though they were always chasing the game after conceding with barely 60 seconds on the clock.

That goal arrived following a left-wing cross from Alfie Livermore, which left Layton Campbell with an easy tap-in at the far post.

Knaresborough did not seem fazed by that setback, however, and took control for long periods of the first half.

A Jack Lazenby free-kick cleared the cross-bar before Aaron White’s shot was deflected wide for one of many corners won by the visitors.

At the other end of the field, the Boro defence was able to repel everything that Bay threw at them, and Dan Thirkell’s header brought a fine save from Mauro Asikaogu when the visitors next pressed.

In time added on at the end of the first half, White should have levelled matters when he ran on to Jack Dyche’s pass and broke clear, only to fire wide of the target.

The opening period ended with Livermore going close to making it 2-0 with a curling shot, then the second began with Callum Larmouth trying his luck but also missing the target.

Bay grew into the contest after the resumption, Campbell shooting over before Boro stopper Edd Hall saved well to deny MacKenzie Sharp, Livermore and Campbell.

But the hosts did bag a crucial second goal in the 75th minute when Campbell ran clean through and took the ball around Hall before slotting home.

Dyche then shot wide following a Slater Barnes corner, before Hall was called back into action to prevent Campbell from completing his hat-trick.

A third goal materialised in the 88th minute from the boot of substitute Luca Shilling, but there was no question the fact that the game had been far closer than the score-line would suggest.

Last Tuesday evening, Knaresborough required a stoppage-time goal to save themselves from defeat in their NCEL Premier Division clash with Golcar United.

Parkes' side took a 32nd-minute lead when midfielder Lazenby fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

Golcar’s George Doyle levelled things up three minutes into the second half, then converted from the penalty spot to turn the game on its head.

But Boro managed to salvage a point in the fifth minute of time added on thanks to skipper Thirkell.