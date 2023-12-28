Knaresborough Town dismiss any talk of promotion push as superb run of form continues

Simon Parkes insists that there will be no talk of a promotion push at Knaresborough Town, despite the club's superb run of recent form.

Knaresborough Town's Ewan Gregson, who bagged a brace against Maltby Main, in action for Knaresborough Town. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Manse Lane outfit have completely turned their fortunes around following a serious barren patch which saw them taste victory just once in 13 matches.

They have since gone on to win six on the spin, following up a 3-0 home success over Maltby Main just before Christmas with a 3-2 triumph away at Garforth Town on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That result leaves Boro seventh in the NCEL Premier Division standings and just a point shy of a play-off spot, however boss Parkes has stressed the importance of simply focusing on the next fixture.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

"Any thoughts of the play-offs have had to be put to the back of our minds," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"At the start of the season, we were clear that challenging for promotion was our aim, but as a management team we have reassessed things.

"We were undeniably in a bit of a rut for a period of time, and although we have turned a corner and started picking up results, we just have to take each game as it comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone seems to have been beating each other this season, which means the league is very competitive and there's not much between quite a big group of teams in the top half of the table.

"That means that each three points is massive, and with games coming thick and fast at the moment, what I will say is that there will be plenty of opportunities to keep picking up wins and climbing the table if we continue to maintain the same standards we've been hitting of late."

Lewis Stephens' first-half strike set Knaresborough on their way to victory over Maltby, with Ewan Gregson bagging a brace after the interval to make sure of the points.

On Boxing Day, strikes from Phil Milsom, Jack Carr and an own goal saw Boro recover from conceding first to come out on top at Garforth.