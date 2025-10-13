Knaresborough Town deliver much-improved performance during Sheffield FC draw

Knaresborough Town made a strong start to 2025/26, but have failed to win any of their last seven NCEL Premier Division matches. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Knaresborough Town are now seven NCEL Premier Division games without a victory, but they produced a much-improved performance to draw 1-1 with fellow promotion-hopefuls Sheffield FC.

Simon Parkes' men headed into Saturday's clash having lost both of their previous two matches, but got off to an excellent start at Manse Lane.

With just four minutes on the clock, Sheffield stopper Sam Green failed to gather a bouncing ball and Jack Dyche was able to nip in, round the stranded goalkeeper and slot home the opener.

At the other end, Knaresborough's Edd Hall saved well from Joe West, but was lucky to escape when, well outside his area, he was skinned by Ryan Cook, only for the Sheffield forward to hit the side netting as Jack Powis struggled to get back to cover the gaping net.

Green then collided with Danny Edwards, but the resulting free-kick from Dyche was deflected wide.

Boro debutant Lewis Knight then went on a fine run, only for his shot to narrowly evade the goal, before Sheffield's Connor Cutts came close to equalising when his glancing header grazed the upright.

In added time, Green more than made up for his earlier lapse when he tipped another strike from Knight on to his cross-bar.

Early in the second half, the Knaresborough defence was required to make several blocks to keep the home intact and were relieved to eventually be able to scramble the ball to safety.

Dyche’s header from a Powis cross then brought another good save from Green before the visitors levelled in the 59th minute.

Will Lenehan was penalised inside his own penalty area, and Alex Hardwick converted the resulting spot-kick.

Sheffield pressed hard for a period, but Boro responded and Edwards’ volley drew another stop from Green.

Green repeated his efforts when he first parried Edwards' centre from the right, then denied Dyche from close range as he followed up.

The busy Sheffield custodian then made an even better save to tip over Dyche’s header after good work from Sam Barker, another player making his first Knaresborough outing.

Brad Walker then thought he had done enough to earn the points as his 20-yard strike looked to be heading for the top corner, only for Green’s fingertips to divert the ball over the bar.

Play quickly turned to the other end and it was Hall’s turn to be the hero when he touched West’s shot around the post, just as the Sheffield players were about to start celebrating a winner.

The final chance fell to Boro's Luke Stewart, but his curling shot - which looked to have beaten Green - was blocked and cleared as the game ended in stalemate.

Saturday's result leaves Parkes and his men 10th in the table, where they now sit five points shy of a play-off spot.