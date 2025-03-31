Knaresborough Town cruise to comfortable win over Bottesford Town in final home league fixture
Simon Parkes’ men recorded a comfortable 3-0 success over Bottesford at Manse Lane on Saturday afternoon, registering their ninth win in 13 NCEL Premier Division matches in the process.
And that result was sufficient to elevate Boro, who were embroiled in a relegation battle at the turn of the year, into 10th place in the table with two games left to play this term.
Lewis Smith shot wide for Bottesford early on, but Knaresborough went ahead with just nine minutes on the clock when Dom Creamer’s pass inside from the left was tucked away from close range by Theo Hudson.
In the very next attack, Aristides Cunha thought he had levelled for the visitors, but an assistant’s flag ruled him offside.
Knaresborough struck again in the 21st minute after a misplaced clearance found it’s way to Aaron White, who knocked the ball past the exposed Graeme Anderson and into the away net to make it 2-0.
Brad Walker was next to have an opportunity, but his lob flew over the top before Bottesford custodian Anderson saved well to deny both Hudson and White.
Boro then won a corner on the left and Jack Lazenby’s inswinger was helped on to leave centre-half Will Lenehan an easy header at the back post to take the score-line to 3-0 in the 43rd minute.
Phil Milsom saw a header saved in added time and the second half began with more home pressure as White broke free of the defensive line and beat Anderson, only for his strike to rebound off the post.
Lazenby then curled a fine strike just wide of that same upright, but with both sides making multiple substitutions, the second period failed to produce any further clear-cut chances.
This Saturday, Parkes and his men visit already-relegated Winterton Rangers for a 3pm kick-off.
They will then round their league campaign off on Wednesday, April 9, when they visit Handsworth to replay the fixture that was recently abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch, with Boro leading 1-0 at the time.
Elsewhere in the NCEL Premier Division, Tadcaster Albion were beaten 2-0 at home by Hallam.
That result leaves the Brewers 17th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s final game of the season, which sees them entertain Beverley Town (3pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.