Knaresborough Town continue to go from strength to strength as Golcar United are sunk
Simon Parkes’ men found themselves third from bottom of the NCEL Premier Division standings and very much embroiled in a battle for survival at the turn of the year.
But, a run of eight victories in their last 11 league outings has elevated them to 11th position in the table where they now sit far closer to the play-off places than the drop zone.
Having conceded a number of costly late goals earlier in the season, it was Boro themselves who struck at the death to snatch all three points in West Yorkshire, despite having been second best for much of the contest.
An early Dom Creamer volley from a Jack Dyche cross was cleared off the Golcar goal-line, but the home side then went on to take control for long periods.
Boro stopper Tommy Brown saved from Ryan Hall, and then again from Callum Petch, before denying George Doyle from close range when the striker found too much space in a dangerous area.
Oliver Russon also brought a stop from Brown before Petch shot wide as Knaresborough held out until the break despite playing the half with the wind at their backs.
Golcar then took advantage of the conditions when they went ahead in the 47th minute. A left-wing centre was not dealt with and Joe Clegg was allowed time and space to control the ball before netting with a low strike.
The home side continued to impress, but the Boro defence held firm and they levelled against the run of play on 75 minutes through Dykes’ header from a Jack Lazenby free-kick.
The following 15 minutes saw Golcar mount an assault on the away goal as they sought the victory which would have kept them second in the table.
But, Boro stayed resolute, and although Kiero Lawrence nodded narrowly over from a corner, the visitors made it through until the end of the regulation 90 with the scores still level.
It was at that point that Ezio de Santis, who had only been introduced as an 89th-minute substitute, picked up Adam Priestley’s pass on the edge of the home box, turned his man and bagged a superb winner.
This Saturday, Parkes and his men entertain relegation-threatened Goole at Manse Lane (3pm).