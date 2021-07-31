Knaresborough Town challenge is an 'exciting' one for manager Rob Hunter

Knaresborough Town manager Rob Hunter, centre, with coaches Simon Parkes and Colin Heath. Picture: Knaresborough Town AFC

The vastly experienced former Garforth Town and Glasshoughton boss will oversee a new dawn at Manse Lane having replaced long-serving predecessor Paul Stansfield in the summer.

Boro kick-off their 2021/22 NCEL Premier Division campaign on the road at Barton Town on Saturday (3pm) with Hunter relishing the prospect of managing a club where he feels very much at home.

"I've managed a number of clubs at this level, but what I'm really looking forward to is being able to do the job locally," he said.

New Knaresborough Town striker Sean Hunter, left, in action for Garforth Town. Picture: Dom Taylor

"My last three jobs at Hatfield, Glasshoughton and Garforth have involved a lot of travelling, but the big thing was that I didn't know the local communities as well as I'd have liked, or the local players.

"With Knaresborough, it's a different scenario. I do know the people, the supporters, the players - and that makes a big difference. I'm really excited by the challenge and looking forward to the start of the season.

"I'll be disappointed if we're not challenging in the top half of the table. Knaresborough were third from bottom when the 2020/21 season was curtailed and I don't expect us to be anywhere near that kind of position.

"With three very strong clubs in Yorkshire Amateur, Liversedge and Bridlington Town having been promoted out of the division, it looks more of an even playing field this year. The teams that do well will be the ones that grab the bull by the horns."

Hunter is satisfied with his side's pre-season preparations and believes that he has managed to assemble a squad comprising a good balance of experience and exciting young talent.

He added: "Apart from Will Lenehan, we've kept all of the lads who were here last season. Greg Anderson, Ben Parkes, Sam Cook, these are all good players with a lot of experience.

"We've also brought in some additional quality, a lot of whom are young local lads.

"Sean Hunter played for me at Garforth. He'll score goals and having a goal-scorer in your team makes a big difference.

"Jamie Hassall is a young goalkeeper from Harrogate Railway, who we have big plans for. Dom Creamer has come in from Boroughbridge, he has lightning pace down the left wing.