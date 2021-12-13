Knaresborough Town manager Rob Hunter. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit were in fine form in West Yorkshire, rattling home four goals without reply in an NCEL Premier Division contest that was as one-sided as the scoreline suggests.

Such an emphatic win was just the response required following a 5-3 defeat in their previous outing, though Boro’s manager actually felt that his side picked up where they left off at Sherwood Colliery last time out.

"It was a very good result and a very good performance at Hemsworth. We scored four excellent goals and I think our 'keeper only had one save to make all afternoon," Hunter said.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was really pleasing from my point of view but I just think we carried on from our second half at Sherwood Colliery last weekend.

"We had a nightmare in the first half with our right-back getting delayed and missing kick-off before our left-back, Greg Kidd, pulled up in the warm-up. I had to make two changes five minutes before the game started and we got battered in the first half.

"Sherwood are the best footballing side I've seen in this division this season, but we came out after half-time 3-0 down and squeezed high, pressed them and we were brilliant.

"We ended up winning the second half 3-2 and we just took that into Saturday's game, except on this occasion we managed to produce for the full game rather than just half of it."

Craig Ramplin's 35th-minute goal set Boro on their way at Hemsworth before Sean Hunter added a second just before the interval.

Jack Carr made it 3-0 on the hour-mark, then Hunter notched again 60 seconds later to wrap things up.