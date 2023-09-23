News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Knaresborough Town boss Simon Parkes welcomes FA Vase distraction after tough run in the league

Simon Parkes has urged his Knaresborough Town players to “stick together” and “dig deep” for one another as they bid to end their run of four matches without a victory.
By Rhys Howell
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:40 BST- 2 min read
Knaresborough Town suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Penistone Church in their last NCEL Premier Division outing. Picture: Grame Finney/Knaresborough Town AFCKnaresborough Town suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Penistone Church in their last NCEL Premier Division outing. Picture: Grame Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC
Knaresborough Town suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Penistone Church in their last NCEL Premier Division outing. Picture: Grame Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

The Manse Lane outfit made a sensational start to 2023/24, winning all of their opening five fixtures as they surged to the NCEL Premier Division summit.

But they have subsequently taken just the one point from the last 12 on offer, going down 4-2 at home to Penistone Church last time out following a disastrous start to the game which saw them concede four times in the space of 19 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This Saturday, Boro switch their attention to the FA Vase, where they entertain Bolton CA at the second qualifying round stage.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard BinksKnaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks
Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks
Most Popular

And boss Parkes has welcomed the opportunity to focus on a different competition.

“This FA Vase tie has come at the right time for us to recharge the batteries,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“A slip in form has cost us some valuable points in the early part of September. But this is a period where the squad needs to avoid panic, stick together, train hard and dig deep for the results to start happening again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have no doubts we aren’t far off being where we want to be. You only have to look at the current league table to understand how competitive the league is this season. There is no-one running away with it and there are certainly no easy fixtures.

"But, there are some fine details that require attention to prevent a recurrence of a mad period that cost us in the Penistone fixture last week.”

Injuries to key members of Boro’s squad including leading goal-scorer Danny Edwards haven’t helped their cause, though Parkes did have some better news to report on that front.

“Danny Edwards is still another week or two away following the ankle injury he sustained at Emley,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we can look forward to the return of Jack Emmett, Brad Walker and Ben Parkes, which will certainly lift the squad environment.”

Knaresborough’s FA Vase clash with Boldon kicks-off at 3pm at Manse Lane this Saturday.