Knaresborough Town boss Simon Parkes welcomes FA Vase distraction after tough run in the league

Knaresborough Town suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Penistone Church in their last NCEL Premier Division outing. Picture: Grame Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

The Manse Lane outfit made a sensational start to 2023/24, winning all of their opening five fixtures as they surged to the NCEL Premier Division summit.

But they have subsequently taken just the one point from the last 12 on offer, going down 4-2 at home to Penistone Church last time out following a disastrous start to the game which saw them concede four times in the space of 19 minutes.

This Saturday, Boro switch their attention to the FA Vase, where they entertain Bolton CA at the second qualifying round stage.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

And boss Parkes has welcomed the opportunity to focus on a different competition.

“This FA Vase tie has come at the right time for us to recharge the batteries,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“A slip in form has cost us some valuable points in the early part of September. But this is a period where the squad needs to avoid panic, stick together, train hard and dig deep for the results to start happening again.

“I have no doubts we aren’t far off being where we want to be. You only have to look at the current league table to understand how competitive the league is this season. There is no-one running away with it and there are certainly no easy fixtures.

"But, there are some fine details that require attention to prevent a recurrence of a mad period that cost us in the Penistone fixture last week.”

Injuries to key members of Boro’s squad including leading goal-scorer Danny Edwards haven’t helped their cause, though Parkes did have some better news to report on that front.

“Danny Edwards is still another week or two away following the ankle injury he sustained at Emley,” he added.

"But we can look forward to the return of Jack Emmett, Brad Walker and Ben Parkes, which will certainly lift the squad environment.”