Knaresborough Town in NCEL Premier Division action at Manse Lane. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit currently sit 16th in the table, but just three points separate them and sixth-placed Frickley Athletic in what is an ultra-competitive league.

Boro endured a difficult start to the campaign, losing all of their first four matches before beating local rivals Garforth Town 2-0 away from home on August 20.

And since getting themselves up and running for 2022/23, Town’s form has been better, if somewhat up and down.

Thus, stringing together back-to-back victories has become Parkes’ number one priority in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately our results probably haven’t matched our level of performance in a number of games this year and so we aren’t as high up the table as we should be,” said the Boro boss, 11 matches into his first full season at the helm.

"But, it’s such a competitive division, everyone has been beating everyone and that is reflected by how little there is between so many sides in the table.

"This is very much a transitional year for us and our form has been up and down because of the inconsistencies in our performances, which stems from the lack of consistency in personnel.

"But it’s still early days and I have a lot of belief in these boys, we’re definitely in better shape than we were last season. Now it is just about generating some momentum with back-to-back wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of wins in our next couple and we’ll be right up there in the top seven or eight and pushing at the right end, that’s how tight it is.”

Knaresborough were beaten 2-1 by Thackley in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday, Ewan Gregson’s early goal cancelled out by a Tom Greaves penalty and Aiden Chippendale’s strike.

But Parkes wasn’t too downbeat after the game.

"Our focus this season is very much on the league,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Vase provided a good opportunity to rotate the squad and have a look at a few lads who haven’t played much in recent weeks.”