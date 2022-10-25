Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit triumphed 3-0 away at Bottesford Town on Saturday thanks to strikes from Cameron Bedford, Joe Navier and an own goal, securing what was a fourth victory in five NCEL Premier Division matches.

Boro began the season with four consecutive defeats, however their recent form has been far more consistent and boss Parkes is confident that his side are now on an upward curve.

"Saturday’s performance was a belter. We knew the importance of the game given our league position and where Bottesford were in the table, it was very much a six-pointer,” he said.

Knaresborough Town midfielder Ben Parkes is an injury doubt for Saturday's trip to Handsworth.

"Our display showed what we can really do and in the end the score-line flattered them. It could easily have been five or six if we had taken our chances in the second half.

"It’s still early days in terms of this season but I do feel like it’s all starting to come together for us with what we feel is a quite a good run of games coming up.

"We go to Handsworth on Saturday and if we turn up and play like we have been doing recently then there’s no reason why we can’t come away with all three points.

"Then we’ve got Winterton and Golcar to play, and we’re looking to take maximum points from those fixtures as well, so I would like to think that the picture in terms of the league table will look very different in 10 days time.”

Parkes has also been encouraged by the attitude his players have been taking into games in recent weeks.

"We’ve not been going into matches showing too much respect to the opposition,” he added.

"We’ve been going for the win and we’ve been getting results.

"The margins have been fine in a lot of games, but we’re starting to show what we are capable of.”

Boro took on Bottesford missing Ben Parkes, Phil Milsom and Craig McCall and boss Parkes isn’t sure whether any of those three will be available at Handsworth.