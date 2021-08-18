Hat-trick hero Sean Hunter is congratulated after finding the net during Knaresborough Town's 4-0 rout of Hemsworth. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit sit third in the NCEL Premier Division standings with nine points from a possible nine following Tuesday night’s 2-0 success at Goole and have also progressed to the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

They have been creating plenty of chances and scored nine goals already, but it is at the other end of the field where Hunter feels Boro have really excelled.

“It’s not so much how we’ve been playing, it’s how we’ve been defending as a team,” he said.

Boro boss Rob Hunter.

“The way the back line and the holding midfielder have gone about their business has been key.

“Gregg Anderson has been excellent in the centre of defence and our goalkeeper Jamie Hassall has kept a clean-sheet in each of his three league games so far. That’s an unbelievable achievement for an 18-year-old.

“I could never have envisaged winning four in a row when I came into the club into the summer. It was just about getting the balance right between the senior lads and the flair players and trying to make sure that we were organised.

“Winning the three league games, maybe, but it’s the three clean-sheets that have been really pleasing.”

Knaresborough took a 26th-minute lead at Goole in midweek when Mark Simpson netted his first goal for the club having been played clean through by Sean Hunter.

Tom Dugdale then sealed the points late on, applying the finishing touch after Dom Creamer ran almost the length of the field to set him up.

On Saturday, Sean Hunter bagged a 16-minute second-half hat-trick - which included two penalties - to put Boro 3-0 up against Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Jack Carr added the hosts’ fourth of the afternoon on 86 minutes.