Knaresborough Town beaten by Frickley Athletic as poor start to the season continues

Knaresborough Town find themselves struggling at the wrong end of the NCEL Premier Division. Picture: Graham Finney/Knaresborough Town AFC

Knaresborough Town missed the opportunity to pull away from the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone when they lost out 3-1 at Frickley Athletic at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manse Lane outfit have now not won in the league since September 3 and find themselves just one point above the relegation zone having taken only three points from the last 21 on offer.

Frickley began Saturday’s contest the brighter of the sides and Boro goalkeeper Tommy Brown had to make a brave double save to keep out Charlie Clegg after he managed to get on the end of a right-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner from the same side of the pitch then produced the opening goal in the 10th minute as Jack Cawthorn climbed above everyone to meet the ball and head home.

Adam Hewitson, in the home goal, then saved well from Adam Priestley as Knaresborough briefly threatened to get themselves back into the contest.

William Sutton hammered a free-kick over the cross-bar for Frickley before Boro’s leading goal-scorer Priestley accepted Cameron Bedford’s pass and turned well, only to get too much elevation on his strike.

The same player also saw a further shot saved right on half-time as Theo Hudson’s centre picked him out inside the Athletic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match’s defining moment arrived in the 54th minute when the referee awarded a penalty to the home side when a Frickley forward attempted a shot at goal only to kick Ben Parkes’ heel as he intercepted the pass.

Jack Barley made no mistake from 12 yards, beating Brown to take the score-line to 2-0.

The game became scrappy and even more disjointed as several changes in line-up were made, but, against the run of play, Knaresborough pulled one back in the 78th minute with their first attempt on goal since the break.

A cross from the right was only partially cleared and Dan McDaid rose highest to nod home, picking up a knock in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal gave Boro some hope and Ben Parkes fired over before Priestley had a shot well saved by Hewitson.

Unfortunately for Simon Parkes and his men, play quickly switched to the other end of the field as Frickley broke away and Marcel Chipamunga evaded the offside trap to round Brown and fire home for 3-1.

Next up for Knaresborough is a must-win fixture on the road at rock-bottom Goole this Saturday (3pm).