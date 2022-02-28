Knaresborough Town beaten again despite improved showing at Maltby Main

Tom Dugdale netted an early goal when Knaresborough Town visited Maltby Main in the NCEL Premier Division. Picture: Gerard Binks

Having lost 5-1 at Penistone Church and 4-0 to Emley in their previous two outings, the Manse Lane outfit made a positive start to Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash.

Having somehow survived an early scramble inside their own box which ended with a diving stop from goalkeeper Jamie Hassall after three home players had taken aim, Boro edged ahead on six minutes.

Having cleared the resulting corner, the visitors settled down before a move down the left ended with Sean Hunter crossing for Tom Dugdale to finish.

With a strong wind largely behind them, Knaresborough pressed on, but clear chances were few and far between.

In defence, new centre-back Cole Wildin worked well with Sam Cook to stifle the home pressure and the away side looked comfortable at the halfway stage.

But, a needless free-kick given away some 25 yards from goal led to Maltby getting back on terms in the 64th minute as Johnathan Williams found the back of the net.

Play remained fairly even thereafter however the hosts bagged what proved to be the game's decisive goal on 71 minutes.

A quick raid down the home left saw a low ball delivered into the box and Robert Chipps beat Hassall with a fine first-time strike with the outside of his foot.