Knaresborough Town and Tadcaster Albion strike late to salvage draws

Andrew Shepherd heads home for Tadcaster during Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Albion Sports. Picture: Keith Handley

Knaresborough Town and Tadcaster Albion both netted stoppage-time goals on Tuesday evening to save themselves from defeat in the NCEL Premier Division.

Simon Parkes' Boro side travelled to Golcar United and took a 32nd-minute lead when Jack Lazenby fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

George Doyle levelled things up three minutes into the second half, then converted from the penalty spot to turn the game on its head.

But Knaresborough managed to salvage a point in the fifth minute of time added on thanks to captain Dan Thirkell.

That result sees the Manse Lane outfit drop out of the play-off places and down to seventh position.

Elsewhere, top-of-the-table Tadcaster also recorded a 2-2 draw when they entertained Albion Sports.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, Mohammed Qasim netting after the Brewers failed to deal with a corner.

Andrew Shepherd headed Taddy level from Oli Norman's delivery just after the half-hour, though ex-Harrogate Railway striker Nathan Cartman restored Sports' lead midway through the second half.

Norman would however extend the hosts' unbeaten run into an eighth match when he lashed a shot into the top corner late on.

Reflecting on Tuesday's display, Brewers boss Ryan Qualter said: "I can't say that I am overly happy with the second-half performance,

"In the first half, we were playing on the front foot, playing in their half, the full-backs were joining in. But, in the second half, we seemed to come away from that, and I am not overly sure why.

"We just weren't as free-flowing in the second half as we were in the first. The first half was probably the best we have played at home this season, even though it was only 1-1. I thought they would come out with real fire in their bellies to go on and get all three points, but it just didn't go like that.

"I don't know if it was because of tired legs. We just did the basics really poorly. It was little things and it just didn't work for us.

"I don't feel like we should have ever been in that position [of needing a late equaliser] after the first half. But, fair play to the lads, they have dug in. A point is a point, and to be eight unbeaten, credit to the players."

A point leaves Tadcaster five clear of second-placed Liversedge at the Premier Division summit.