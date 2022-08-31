Knaresborough Town and Tadcaster Albion continue to endure difficult start to the season

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knaresborough's Danny Edwards put his side ahead, but they were dealt a cruel blow with a last-minute defeat.

Danny Edwards had given Town a 16th minute lead and it looked as though they might hold on for a much-needed Northern Counties East Premier Division victory.

However, Hashlee Cranidge broke through the Knaresborough defences to equalise on 78 minutes and then the cruelest of blows came in the 90th minute when Clayton Bryant scored the winner.

Knaresborough will now travel to mid-table Silsden AFC this weekend sitting in 17th place in the league and just two points off the relegation places with one win from six matches.

In the Northern Premier East Division, struggling Tadcaster Albion had a mixed week as they battled to a 0-0 draw with Grantham Town on Saturday but then lost 3-0 at Brighouse Town in midweek.

All three of the Brighouse goals came in the final 15 minutes of the contest as Laurence Sorhaindo bagged a brace and Jack Johnson unfortunately put into his own net.

A disappointing afternoon for Tadcaster who failed to build on the point they gained on Saturday as two goals in four second half minutes put Brighouse out of sight.

Tadcaster remain without a win this season from their opening six matches and sit in the relegation play-off places above Lincoln United on goals scored.